Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.20. 384,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

