Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.20. The company had a trading volume of 384,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,060. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.90.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

