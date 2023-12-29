Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 33,200 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA accounts for about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 495.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $380,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

