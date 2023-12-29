Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy comprises about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of HighPeak Energy worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 930,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,721 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 50,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $715,771.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,408,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,561,340.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPK shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

