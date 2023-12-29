Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Atlanticus worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 82.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ATLC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.89 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.