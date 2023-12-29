Denali Advisors LLC Buys 14,700 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRGY. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRGY. Stephens assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

