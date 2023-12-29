Denali Advisors LLC Buys 27,535 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises accounts for 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,850,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.07 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

