Denali Advisors LLC Buys 3,107 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after buying an additional 321,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,933,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,617,000 after buying an additional 265,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

FNF opened at $51.21 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

