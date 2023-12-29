Denali Advisors LLC Buys 53,400 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 116,087.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $304,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BSIG stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.50. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

