Denali Advisors LLC Buys 6,800 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $69,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $54.05 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

