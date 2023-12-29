Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $30.51 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $30.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

