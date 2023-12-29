Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Thryv worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Thryv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thryv by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,822.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

