Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Centrus Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEU. StockNews.com lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,223,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,968,667.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.82. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.96.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.