Denali Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Global Industrial worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Industrial by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 116.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Industrial by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %

GIC stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

