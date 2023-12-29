Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.