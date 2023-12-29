Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,599. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,599. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $49,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,237.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock worth $5,460,923. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFH opened at $36.00 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

