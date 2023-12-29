Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,418,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $696.05 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $702.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

