Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of The GEO Group worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

