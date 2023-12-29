Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Merchants worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $37.61 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

