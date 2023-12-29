Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA makes up 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 495.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $380,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

