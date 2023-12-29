Denali Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of RCM Technologies worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. As a group, analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $229,747.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,220,602.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,492 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

