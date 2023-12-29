Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,400 SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $735.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.32.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

