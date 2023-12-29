Denali Advisors LLC Raises Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital accounts for approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 52.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 352.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 566,364 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

