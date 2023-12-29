Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 612,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth $13,638,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,293,000 after acquiring an additional 352,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NTB opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

