Denali Advisors LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,565 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

