Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ePlus worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on ePlus

ePlus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $81.08 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.