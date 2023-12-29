Denali Advisors LLC Sells 43,509 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,509 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Forestar Group worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $537,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 97.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 139.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 111.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forestar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.70. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $34.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

