Denali Advisors LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Sylvamo makes up 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sylvamo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 12.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,532,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,991,000 after buying an additional 172,958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

