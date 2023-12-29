Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. 4,044,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,369,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNN. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 514,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 164,888 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 15,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 150,988 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 7.8% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 2,596,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 187,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $61,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.