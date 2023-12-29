Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.42. 99,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 257,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Despegar.com Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

