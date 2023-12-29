Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.42. 99,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 257,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Despegar.com Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

