Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. 1,206,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,457. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

