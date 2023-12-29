DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Trading Up 1.1%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 26,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

