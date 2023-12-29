Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is ACT Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 9.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.