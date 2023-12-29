Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.21. 287,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,817. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

