Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Raised by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 16.6% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX remained flat at $24.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 114,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,383. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

