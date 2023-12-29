Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $66.27

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.27, but opened at $64.94. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 1,060,032 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMF. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,365.7% in the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 316,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,355,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

