Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $59.42. Approximately 111,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 171,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $9,360,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.