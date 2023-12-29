DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Up 4%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 2,296,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,554,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DISH Network by 200.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

