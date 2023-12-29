DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,002 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $311,164.84.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,064 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

