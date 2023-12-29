Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. 299,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,259. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.