Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 4,243 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $135,776.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,520,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.50, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

