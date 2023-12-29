e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Position Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $145.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $153.53.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $7,738,865. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

