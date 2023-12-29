Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.46. 100,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 46,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

