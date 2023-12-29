Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after acquiring an additional 344,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,155,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently -157.14%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

