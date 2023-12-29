Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $240.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

