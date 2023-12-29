Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Jonathan C. Fox Buys 10,857 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 999,710 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,700,000.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

