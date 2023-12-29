Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Jonathan C. Fox Buys 10,857 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.46.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EWTX
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.