Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 8,497 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $89,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of EWTX opened at $11.50 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 999,710 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,700,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
