Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 91,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,324,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 323,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock worth $11,498,474. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.