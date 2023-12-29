eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). 5,177,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 1,895,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

eEnergy Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.17.

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

